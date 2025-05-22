H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives $71.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

