Head to Head Analysis: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Mullen Automotive -12,717.94% -2,736.27% -215.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and Mullen Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.52 -$742.00 million ($1.73) -1.20 Mullen Automotive $4.01 million 0.00 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

