Head-To-Head Analysis: Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Royal Caribbean Cruises 17.46% 48.97% 8.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 11 0 2.69 Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 3 17 1 2.90

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Viking presently has a consensus price target of $47.53, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $271.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Viking.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and Royal Caribbean Cruises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion 3.49 -$1.86 billion $0.26 165.97 Royal Caribbean Cruises $16.76 billion 3.85 $2.88 billion $12.04 19.75

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Viking. Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Viking on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

