Head-To-Head Review: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elme Communities and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $243.92 million 5.72 -$13.10 million ($0.15) -105.51 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $98.42 million 5.40 $15.40 million $1.35 28.43

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elme Communities and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Elme Communities presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Elme Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -5.42% -1.18% -0.70% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.41% 9.44% 3.07%

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Elme Communities pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 217.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Elme Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

