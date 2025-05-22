Helio Corp. (NYSE-AmEx Uplisting) Plans $15 Million IPO for May 30th (HLEO)

Helio Corp. (NYSE-AmEx Uplisting) (HLEO) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Helio Corp. (NYSE-AmEx Uplisting) generated $6.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.9 million. The company has a market cap of $65.7 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Helio Corp. (NYSE-AmEx Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a public offering – a unit offering of stock and warrants – and an uplisting to the NYSE – American Exchange from the OTC Pink Market. The stock trades under the symbol “HLEO” on the OTC Pink Market.. The last reported sale price for Helio’s stock on the OTC Pink Market was $7.20 a shareÂ on March 7, 2025. Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profitÂ organizations. (Incorporated in Florida) Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace, is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware, providing systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profitÂ markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies and the extensive background of one of our founders, Joseph Pitman, in advanced payloads for defense, our primary company objective is to enable humanityâ€™s pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. The cost of access to space has seen dramatic reductions in the past decade. The domain of space activities, once confined to low-earthÂ and geostationary orbit, now extends to the Moon and beyond. There is a growing need for a diversity of systems and approaches tailored to unique applications and environments. With our current existing hardware, services and solutions, we aim to fill the needs and demands of these growing commercial and government activities in an agile, cost-effectiveÂ and innovative manner. Market Overview The global space marketplace is projected to grow from $350Â billion today to over $1Â trillion by 2040 (Morgan Stanley, Citi forecast,Â 2021-2022). We believe the growing recognition of the commercial potential of in-spaceÂ activities, sustained science and technology efforts by both government and private entities, together with defense agency priorities driven by increasing geopolitical concerns will continue to accelerate this trend. Our target market, Satellite System Manufacturing, is expected to have an average market size per year of $2.3Â billion for ScienceÂ & Technology,Â $750Â million for Earth Observation, $5.2Â billion for Space Domain Awareness and $1.5Â billion for In-OrbitÂ Services from 2025 through 2030 (according to our estimates based on Analysys Mason Ltd., Q4 2022 projections). We intend to continue expansion into the ScienceÂ & Technology segment, for which we have a significant foothold with our existing products and services, to then develop new opportunities in Earth Observation and Space Domain Awareness for commercial, private and government organizations. We have successfully scaled as a space hardware and services company providing solutions to government, commercial and non-profitÂ customers. This includes hardware and services for over four active space missions and hardware deliveries for over three additional missions launching in the near term. We leverage decades of management experience developing hardware capabilities that were successfully used in space for NASA and other space agencies and organizations. Our current commercial-stageÂ hardware includes deployable mechanisms, antennas, booms, structures, and sensors. Our hardware is generally custom designed to customer specifications, assembled, tested and delivered fully qualified and ready for flight as a complete end-to-endÂ solution. Hardware development occurs at our main facility in Berkeley, California, with over 20,000 sq ft of facilities including assembly and test areas, R&D labs, clean rooms, and thermal-vacuumÂ test equipment. We leverage existing relationships with an array of vendors and suppliers vetted under our internal quality control processes to support hardware construction. Our hardware production capabilities encompass a wide range of cost and performance, capable of meeting high reliability NASA flagship-classÂ mission requirements down to innovative, low-costÂ solutions for emerging companies. Customers are typically engaged on a per-projectÂ basis with hardware solutions built to individual custom specifications. Project sizes range from large, $10Â million+ contracts under cost-plusÂ or fixed price terms paid monthly or by milestones, to small low-costÂ solutions costing in the $100,000 â€“ $200,000 range performed under purchase order terms and paid at final delivery. See â€śManagementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ€ť elsewhere in this prospectus. Examples of our space qualified hardware deliveries include: Deployable radar antennas on the NASA Europa Clipper mission, which will probe the subsurface of Europa â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Technology developed by Heliospace provided a low mass, small form factor solution for the radar antennas required for the NASA Europa Clipper Mission. The mission launched in OctoberÂ 2024. When stowed, our antennas are sufficiently compact to mount on the spacecraft solar arrays, thus simplifying the design and saving NASA significant cost. When deployed, these large dipole antennas extend to more than 55 feet in length. Heliospace designed, assembled, tested, and delivered these antennas under contract with Caltech as part of the Radar for Europa Assessment and Sounding: Ocean to Near-surfaceÂ (REASON) instrument onboard Europa Clipper. REASON is a dual-frequencyÂ ice penetrating radar instrument designed to characterize and sound Europaâ€™s icy crust from the near-surfaceÂ to the ocean, revealing the hidden structure of Europaâ€™s ice shell and potential water within. Europa is one of the solar systemâ€™s most fascinating objects, where conditions for life may exist, making this an exciting mission for which we were able to provide critical technology. Large deployable mechanisms present a continuing challenge in the space industry for which we have specialized expertise and demonstrated capability. This work was conducted fromÂ 2017-2024Â pursuant to an $11.8Â million cost plus contract. These radar antennas are now fully deployed and operating successfully on the Europa Clipper mission. Low-costÂ antennas for the NASA SunRISE CubeSat constellation â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We developed a solution to provide NASA with a high quantity of compact antennas that will deploy from a constellation of CubeSat class spacecraft on the SunRISE mission. The mission is expected to launch in 2025, and is designed to image solar eruptions that impact space weather at the Earth causing satellite and communications disruptions. The Heliospace solution enabled four antennas to deploy to over 8 feet in length from each cereal-boxÂ size SunRISE CubeSat. Compact, deployable antennas and booms for small spacecraft remain a challenge in the space industry, and Heliospace has just been awarded a NASA Small Business Innovation Research Award to further commercialize this technology for broader use throughout the industry The SunRISE antennas were delivered over a 2-yearÂ period pursuant to a $1.1Â million contract. Deployable sensors and mechanisms for use on three lunar landers as part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services program â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Our scientists and engineers developed a unique system that deploys four sensors on ballistic trajectories from a lunar lander at distances up to 60 ft, which will work with other instruments to explore the subsurface structure of the Moon. This unique solution is the first of its kind to be used in space for planetary geophysics investigations and has been selected to fly on two missions as part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The first mission carrying our hardware launched on JanuaryÂ 15, 2025, aboard the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost Lander. These projects are ongoing with combined contract values of $1.37Â million. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We provided four deployable antennas for a NASA experiment in lunar radio astronomy which flew on the Intuitive Machines (IM-1) lunar mission. They were provided in record time using a simple purchase order requisition, delivered to NASA and successfully deployed in-flightÂ and on the Moon during the IM-1Â mission. After expanding our market into the commercial realm in 2023, we are currently providing an antenna calibration system for a lunar orbiter being built by Firefly Aerospace. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Under contract with Firefly Aerospace, we are designing, building, and delivering a deployable dipole antenna for the Blue Ghost Transfer vehicle, a lunar orbit mission which will provide a radio frequency calibration source. A lunar lander mission called Lusee-NightÂ will then use this source to calibrate its radio telescope to perform astrophysics observations from the lunar far side. Our solution displaced another vendorâ€™s offering due to its heritage and performance. In an expansion of our previous offerings, we are responsible for both the mechanical and radiofrequency testing and performance of the delivered hardware pursuant to a $1.1Â million contract through 2024. Prototype mechanisms for the Mars Sample Return program â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â In in 2023 and early 2024, while the program was active, we utilized our specialized system-levelÂ capabilities and awareness of the NASA Mars Sample Return architecture to play a key role in the design and testing of sample handling hardware involving sample transfer from the rover to an ascent vehicle from the Martian surface, and the subsequent transfer of that sample to an orbiting vehicle for eventual return to Earth. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Oct. 31, 2024. (Note: Helio Corp. is offering 3.33 million units (3,333,334 units) at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $15.0 million, according to its prospectus.Â Each unit consists of one share of stock and one warrant to buy one share of stock.) “.

Helio Corp. (NYSE-AmEx Uplisting) was founded in 2022 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 2448 Sixth Street Berkeley, CA 94710 510-224-4495 and can be reached via phone at (510)-224-4495 or on the web at https://helio.space/.

