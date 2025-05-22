Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $372.98 and last traded at $374.27. Approximately 1,017,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,547,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.66.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.