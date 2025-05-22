Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $245.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4%

HON stock opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.04. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

