India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.73. 8,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

