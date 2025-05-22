Informatica FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Informatica in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFA. Wedbush cut Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $643,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Informatica by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.