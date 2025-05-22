International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:IFF opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,147. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.