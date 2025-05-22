iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.79. iQIYI shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 7,820,981 shares.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 461.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,830 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 29.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $374,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Trading Down 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

