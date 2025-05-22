iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of 281% compared to the average volume of 4,934 put options.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

