iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

