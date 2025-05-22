James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $23.26. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 440,246 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $90,526,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $87,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 978,314 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

