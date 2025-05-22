Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $303,744,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $189,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $123,764,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of TXNM opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

