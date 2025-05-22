Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,291,054 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after buying an additional 348,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,018,000 after acquiring an additional 314,343 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

