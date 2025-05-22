Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Transcat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRNS

About Transcat

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.