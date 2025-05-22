Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

