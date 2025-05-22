Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,343 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

