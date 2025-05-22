Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.