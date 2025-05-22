Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,393. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 7.2%

NASDAQ:GH opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.