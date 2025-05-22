Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 216 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Barclays cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

