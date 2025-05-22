Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

