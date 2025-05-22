Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $461.00 to $456.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.