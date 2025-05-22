JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 296.16 and a quick ratio of 296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $599.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

