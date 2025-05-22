Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) versus Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD) Head-To-Head Review

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Joint and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00

Joint currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.85%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $52.79 million 2.90 -$9.75 million ($0.58) -17.26 Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Joint and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joint.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -13.95% 8.24% 2.33% Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -38.20%

Risk and Volatility

Joint has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joint beats Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

