JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

Sysco Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SYY opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

