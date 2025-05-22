JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $285.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

