Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $145.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

