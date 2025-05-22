Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNTK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Kinetik Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of KNTK opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter worth $102,124,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 475,606 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 8,475.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 431,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 425,977 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth $18,608,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 312,458 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

