Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.75) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 275 ($3.69). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 309.91 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.20 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.47).

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

