Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Barclays

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
