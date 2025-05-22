KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $790.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get KLA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $778.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.