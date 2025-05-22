KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $790.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.
KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
