Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 385,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,685,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.9%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $869.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

