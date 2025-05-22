KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

KT stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. KT has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KT by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 193,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

