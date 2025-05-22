Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $132.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.2%

LNTH opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

