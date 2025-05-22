Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 46,676 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 541.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,676 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

EBS opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

