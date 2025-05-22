Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,039.74. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,936 shares of company stock worth $25,182,692 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.