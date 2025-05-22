Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,989,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,452,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $696.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,567 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

