Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in National Vision by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 1,417,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 1,036,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.65 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.