Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 27,133 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE FLS opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.