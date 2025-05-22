Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $735.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $748.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.40, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,652.80. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,064 shares of company stock worth $15,817,127. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.