Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

