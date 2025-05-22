Leisure Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Get alerts:

Trip.com Group, Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Apollo Global Management are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the hospitality, tourism, entertainment and recreation industries—think hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks and casinos. As part of the consumer-discretionary sector, they tend to be cyclical and closely tied to consumer confidence, often showing higher volatility in economic downturns and stronger gains when people have more disposable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,918. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

RHP stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. 1,806,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.70. 845,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,525. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Read More