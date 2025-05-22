Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Leonardo DRS worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,810.80. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

