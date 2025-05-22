Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 traded as high as $62.96 and last traded at $63.25. Approximately 197,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 404,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Get Life360 alerts:

LIF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIF

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,847.84. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life360 by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Life360 by 2,816.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life360 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.67.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.