Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.56, but opened at $60.95. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 3,859,745 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $80,547.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,883.55. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,408. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

