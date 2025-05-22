Maxim Group Raises Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $225.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $184.28.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $211.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

See Also

