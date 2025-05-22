Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

