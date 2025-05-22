Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$104.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$99.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$104.97 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$72.39 and a 52-week high of C$107.05. The stock has a market cap of C$23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

